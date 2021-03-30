Airports need to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 norms, situation isn't satisfactory: DGCA

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday said all airports need to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols as the current situation is not satisfactory.



"During the surveillance of some airports, it has come to notice that compliance is not satisfactory," read a DGCA circular issued on Tuesday.

"All airport operators requested to ensure that the instructions on COVID-19 protocol from the standpoint of wearing face masks properly, covering nose and mouth, as well as maintaining social distance norms within the airport premises are followed," it added.

It further said that the possibility of taking punitive action, such as a levy of spot fines in accordance with the law, shall also be explored with the local police authorities so as to serve as a deterrent for violation of the set protocol. (ANI)