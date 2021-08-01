Airstrikes kill 37 militants in Afghanistan

Kabul, Aug 1 (IANS) A total of 37 militants were killed as Afghan fighter planes targeted a convoy of Taliban militants in Dasht-e-Lili area of Jawzjan province, a local official said.

"Acting on a tip-off, the fighter planes struck a convoy of Taliban rebels in Dasht-e-Lili area and Murghab village on Saturday, killing 37 insurgents and injuring 14 others," the official told Xinhua news agency.