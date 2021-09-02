Airtel demonstrates cloud gaming experience on a 5G network

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Airtel on Thursday said that it has successfully conducted India's first cloud gaming session in a 5G environment.

The demonstration was conducted in Manesar (Gurugram) as part of the ongoing 5G trials using spectrum allotted by the Department of Telecom.

"Cloud gaming will be one of the biggest use cases of 5G thanks to the combination of high speed and low latency. After delivering India's first 5G demo over a test network, we are thrilled to conduct this exciting 5G gaming session. Imagine enjoying real time gaming on the go with someone sitting in another part of the world. This is just the beginning of an exciting digital future that Airtel will enable for its customers as we prepare to roll-out 5G in India," Bharti Airtel CTO Randeep Sekhon said in a statement.