AISA, other student organisations hold march against CAA-NRC in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): All India Students' Association (AISA) and other organisations on Monday held a protest march against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizen (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) here on Monday. Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid was also present during the protest.



Demonstrators were seen carrying anti-CAA posters and chanted slogans against the implementation of the new act. One of the posters read: "Reject CAA-NPR-NRC"

Protests broke out in different parts of the country against and in support of CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

