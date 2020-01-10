Aishe and team claim innocence, say Delhi Police biased

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh has categorically denied that she had taken part in the violence that erupted at the JNU campus on January 5.

The Delhi Police had earlier on Thursday released the details of four people, including Aishe Ghosh, suspected to have unleashed violence in the varsity premises.

Speaking to the media, Aishe accused the Delhi Police of conducting biased investigations into the incidents that have kept JNU campus on the boil since January 5. Claiming to have full faith in the law and order system of the country, Aishe, however, said it was a wrong act of the Delhi Police to make her a suspect in the violence.

Acknowledging that she was present in the campus, Aishe denied that she had any part in the violence. She said that photographs do not prove her complicity. Aishe also accused the Delhi Police of indulging in similar misinformation in the past too. "In 2016, also they did the same thing. They doctored videos of Kanhaiya Kumar." The JNUSU President and her associates reiterated that they would go to any extent to continue the agitation albeit peacefully. They accused the JNU Vice Chancellor of behaving like an ABVP president and said that they will not budge on their demand for his removal. The student leaders remained firm on the demand for removing Vice Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. pvn/rs/bg