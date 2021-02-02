'Aishwarya Kerala Yatra' of United Democratic Front reaches constituency of Kerala CM

Kannur (Kerala) [India], February 2 (ANI): Ahead of state Assembly polls, the 'Aishwarya Kerala Yatra' of United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala reached Dharmadam in Kannur, the constituency of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.



Hitting hard at the Kerala Chief Minister, he alleged that Vijayan has failed as an MLA, which was evident from the lack of development at Dharmadam.

"The complete failure of Pinarayi Vijayan, the MLA of Dharmadam was vividly visible. The CM has not been able to make sure that all Primary Health Centres have the necessary infrastructure. There is not even a new initiative which can give employment even to one," said Chennithala.

Further, criticising Vijayan, the opposition leader said, "The construction of new block in Pinarayi Panchayat has not even been started. To sum up, there has nothing more than mere rhetoric."

He alleged that CPI (M) is hand in glove with BJP. "The SNC Lavlin case in which Pinarayi Vijayan was an accused has been extended indefinitely. The connivance between BJP and CPI(M) is now out in open. They are trying to extend the Thillenkery model across the state," he added.

Chennithala said that 'the mafia rule is going to end with UDF coming to power' and a new prosperous Kerala will be built. (ANI)

