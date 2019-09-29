Aishwarya thrown out of Lalu's house, alleges torture

For the first time Aishwarya broke her silence publicly outside the 10, Circular Road residence of Rabri Devi, where she was staying despite Tej Pratap filling the divorce petition six months ago.

Aishwarya alleged that she was not provided food for the last three months by her in-laws nor was allowed to enter the family kitchen on the instructions of her sister-in-law Misa Bharti. All this period, she was surviving on the food sent by her parents, she said.

Aishwarya accused Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti, a RJD Rajya Sabha member, of torturing and harassing her. "Misa regularly misbehaved with me, harassed and tortured me. Last night (Saturday) she again tortured me and threw me out of the house in the presence of Rabri Devi," she said.

She also blamed Misa for her strained relations with husband Tej Pratap Yadav. "Misa didn't want my relations with husband to improve," she said. Aishwarya and Tej Pratap were married in May 2018. The divorce plea is pending before a court. Aishwarya's father Chandrika Rai, former Minister and senior RJD leader, said he was ashamed that he married her daughter in such a family. Earlier on September 14, Aishwarya had reportedly stormed out of her in-laws high security house with tears in eyes. However, she returned after an hour, but after few minutes was seen hurriedly walking out of the house, wiping tears with her dupatta.