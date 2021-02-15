Ajai Malhotra becomes first Indian chairperson of Advisory Committee at Human Rights Council

Geneva [Switzerland], February 15 (ANI): Ajai Malhotra has become the first Indian to be elected as the Chairperson of the Advisory Committee of the Human Rights Council, said the Permanent Mission of India at United Nations, Geneva on Monday.



"Congratulations Ambassador Ajai Malhotra on your election as the Chairperson of the Advisory Committee of the Human Rights Council; the first Indian to receive this honour and privilege," India at UN, Geneva wrote in a tweet.

Malhotra has previously served as ambassador to Russia (2011 to 2013), Kuwait (2009 to 2011), Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, New York (from 2005 to 2009) and Romania (with concurrent accreditation to Moldova and Albania) from 2003 to 2005.

He holds an MA in Economics from Delhi University. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Malhotra first joined the Indian Foreign Services in 1977. (ANI)

