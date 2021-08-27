Ajay Bhatt reviews operational preparedness of forces along LAC

He arrived in Leh on Friday on a two-day official visit. Upon arrival, Bhatt was received by Lieutenant General P.G.K. Menon, General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps.

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Uniion Minister of State for Defence, Ajay Bhatt, on Friday reviewed the forward deployment and operational preparedness of the forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

The Union minister then visited Chushul in Eastern Ladakh where he was briefed by Menon about the security situation in the region.

Bhatt was also briefed on the role played by the Indian Army, as a partner in the development of the Ladakh region, through infrastructure, welfare and human resource development activities.

While interacting with the commanders and troops deployed there, Bhatt complimented them for guarding the borders along the most inhospitable and difficult terrain, while maintaining a high standard of professionalism.

Assuring the soldiers of the nation's support, Singh exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant and maintain a high order of operational readiness.

It may be mentioned here that in a major breakthrough earlier this month, India and China withdrew troops from Patrolling Point (PP) 17A in Gogra along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh.

