Ajay Chautala granted furlough

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Ajay Chautala has been granted furlough and is expected to be out by today evening or Sunday morning, said DG Tihar Jail.

Chautala has been granted furlough for two weeks.

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) president Dushyant Chautala had on Friday met his father Ajay Chautala at Tihar prison complex.



The BJP on Friday had sealed an alliance in Haryana with Dushyant Chautala's JJP, which won 10 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly. The deal was sealed in a meeting between BJP President Amit Shah and Dushyant Chautala.

Shah, without hesitation, accepted the offer made by JJP to give Deputy Chief Minister's post to the party which was a major cause for BJP's poor show in the state Assembly polls.

Ajay Chautala and his father Om Prakash Chautala were convicted on January 16, 2013, by a Delhi court for illegally recruiting 3,206 junior basic teachers 12 years ago. They were held guilty of tampering with the selection list of teachers, nepotism, and favouritism.

The father-son duo was also found guilty of taking bribes from people in exchange of hiring them. (ANI)

