Ajay Kumar appointed BJP's general secretary (organisation) for U'khand

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): The BJP national president Amit Shah on Saturday appointed Ajay Kumar as the party's general secretary (organisation) for Uttarakhand.

His appointment comes into force with immediate effect and he is scheduled to assume charge in the coming days.

He will replace Sanjay Kumar, who had left the post almost a year back.



Kumar is currently serving as the General Secretary (Organisation) of Western Uttar Pradesh.

The announcement of appointments of Ajay Kumar and BJP chiefs for Bihar and Rajasthan was made by BJP General Secretary Arun Singh after Shah's approval. (ANI)