Ajit Doval, Rajiv Gauba meet President at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

Taking to Twitter Kovind posted a picture with Doval where they both were seen shaking hands at the Rashtrapati Bhavan."Shri Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," Kovind wrote in a tweet.Kovind shared another picture with Gauba, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, who recently took over as the new Cabinet Secretary in the government."Shri Rajiv Gauba, Cabinet Secretary, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," Kovind tweeted.Nivedita R. Bhide, along with a delegation of Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari and Dr Anant B Pandhare, Secretary, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vaidyakiya Pratishthan, along with others, also met Kovind at Rashtriyapati Bhavan today.Kovind posted pictures with both the groups on his Twitter handle."Ms Nivedita R. Bhide, along with a delegation of Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," Kovind tweeted."Dr Anant B Pandhare, Secretary, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vaidyakiya Pratishthan, along with others, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," he wrote in another tweet. (ANI)