Ajit Doval visits Srinagar, spends over 2 hours interacting with troops, people

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday visited downtown Srinagar and spent over two hours in the area interacting with troops and local people.

Doval, who is in Jammu and Kashmir to review the situation after Centre scrapped Article 370, also had lunch with CRPF personnel.

Meanwhile, Srinagar Police assured people saying "Srinagar Police is here to help you"."Srinagar Police is here to help you. For the families, students, businessmen staying outside the valley and wishing to know the welfare of their near and dear can send an advanced SMS stating full details of families here," the police said.On August 7, Doval visited Shopian and met with some local people as part of his visit for an assessment on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.Doval was seen interacting with a few people in a shut-down market over food and inquired about their well being. He also explained to them the Centre's decisions and assured them that their welfare was the government's prime concern.The NSA reached the state a day after Home Minister Amit Shah announced abrogation of Article 35A and dilution of Article 370, provisions that gave the special right to subjects of the state over several matters including land, government jobs and scholarships.The government has also bifurcated the state and carved out Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)