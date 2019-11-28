Ajit Pawar likely to be Deputy CM of Maharashtra

Mumbai: NCP leader Ajit Pawar is likely to become the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said sources.

He may not take oath today and would join the government at a later date.

Ajit Pawar had earlier joined hands with the BJP and become the deputy chief minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government in the state.

He later stepped down from the post citing "personal reason", following which Fadnavis too stepped down as chief minister stating that BJP did not have the majority to form the government. On Wednesday, Pawar said that he was with NCP and he is still with the same party. "I have already said that I was with NCP and I am with NCP. Have they expelled me? Have you heard or read this anywhere? I am still with NCP. Whatever decision will be taken by the party, I'll accept it," said Ajit while speaking to the media. He took oath in Vidhan Sabha yesterday as an elected Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). The oath was administered by newly appointed pro-tem speaker Kalidas Kolambkar here at the Raj Bhavan. Later in the evening, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim to form the government, following which the Governor announced that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray would take oath as the Chief Minister of the state on Thursday. (ANI)

