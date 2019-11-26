Ajit Pawar resigns as Maharashtra Deputy CM

New Delhi: Ajit Pawar has resigned as Maharashtra deputy CM. Reports say that the NCP has successfully convince Pawar to submit his resignation, says the Shiv Sena mouthpiece, Saamna.

Devendra Fadnavis is slated address the media at 3:30 pm today, which in the backdrop of Ajit Pawar's resignation is likely to be an announcement on his stepping down from the CM's chair.

This morning, after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar met in Mumbai on Tuesday. Apart from the two party chiefs, NCP leaders Praful Patel, Jayanth Patil Supriya Sule, Nawab Malik, Chhagan Bhujbal, and Jitendra Awhad and Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena also met at the Sofitel hotel in Mumbai.

On a joint petition of the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena, the Supreme Court has ordered that a floor test be conducted in Maharasthra Assembly on Wednesday, observing that a delay in the majority test could lead to horse-trading.