Ajit Pawar sacked as NCP Legislature Party leader

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) In drastic action, the Nationalist Congress Party on Saturday evening sacked rebel legislator Ajit Pawar as NCP Legislature Party chief and replaced him with its state President Jayant Patil.

A NCP meeting in which NCP President Sharad Pawar, top leaders and legislators were present, also resolved that all powers of Ajit Pawar to issue a whip and function as the NCP Legislature Party chief have been withdrawn with immediate effect.

In his place, Jayant Patil will be the new NCP Legislature Party leader and take all other decisions pertaining in the matter.

The developments came barely 12 hours after Ajit Pawar abruptly joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis, which resulted in political mayhem in the state. While Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy Chief Minister, Fadnavis returned as the Chief Minister. qn/vd