Ajit Pawar won't take oath as minister on Thursday

Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Dismissing all speculation, Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said he will not be taking oath along with Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray, here on Thursday.

However, he said that two legislators from each of the Maha Vikas Aghadi parties -- Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress -- would take the oath, besides the Chief Minister.

They include NCP state President Jayant Patil and former Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, said Ajit Pawar.

The ministry will be expanded after the vote of confidence in the new government scheduled after some days, he said, indicating that he could be inducted into the cabinet at a later stage. Thackeray will be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra at a mega-function planned at the iconic Shivaji Park later in the day by Governor B.S. Koshyari. qn/in