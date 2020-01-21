AJL case: BS Hooda appear before court, matter listed for Feb 25

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Former chief minister of Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Tuesday appeared before an Enforcement Directorate (ED) court in Haryana's Panchkula city in connection with Associated Journal Limited (AJL) case.



The court has slated the matter for further hearing to February 25. Last year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a case against Hooda in connection with alleged irregularities in the acquisition of land in Haryana when he was the chief minister of the state.

According to the ED, Hooda allegedly misused his official position and allotted a plot in the guise of re-allotment at an under-valued price to the Associated Journals Limited (AJL), a group that runs the National Herald newspaper.

The agency claimed that the value of the plot was Rs 64.93 crore but Hooda gave it away for Rs 59 lakh.

In December 2018, the agency had filed a charge sheet against Hooda and Congress leader Motilal Vora for alleged fraudulent allotment of the land to the AJL in Panchkula in 2005. (ANI)

