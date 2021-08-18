  1. Sify.com
  4. Ajoy Kumar appointed AICC in-charge of Sikkim, Nagaland, Tripura

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Aug 18th, 2021, 19:30:02hrs
Congress leader Dr Ajoy Kumar (file photo)

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Congress on Wednesday appointed former MP Ajoy Kumar as party in-charge of Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura.

"Congress President has appointed Dr Ajoy Kumar as AICC in-charge of Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura with immediate effect," a party release said.
Ajoy Kumar thanked party chief Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and some other party leaders for his appointment.
"I assure that I will discharge the duties given by the party with full energy," he said in a tweet.
Kumar, a former IPS officer, had earlier served as Jharkhand Congress chief. (ANI)

