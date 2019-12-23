AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto leads by 18,346 votes

Ranchi, Dec 23 (IANS) Former Deputy Chief Minister and All Jharkhand Students Union Party (AJSU) President Sudesh Kumar Mahto was leading by 18,346 votes over Seema Devi of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha at Silli constituency in the Jharkhand Assembly polls on Monday.

Incumbent Seema Devi won Silli seat in 2018 after her husband and then sitting MLA Amit Mahto faced disqualification from the Jharkhand Assembly in the light of his conviction in a criminal case by a Ranchi court.

The 40-year-old MLA was awarded two years' imprisonment in the case. Amit was held guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in a 12-year-old case pertaining to the assault on former Sonahatu circle officer Alok Kumar.

Sudesh had lost the seat to Amit in 2014 Assembly polls and the subsequent bypoll to JMM candidates Amit Mahto and his wife Seema Mahto, respectively. Sudesh Mahto was holding the fort from 2000 but lost to Amit Mahto in 2014 Assembly polls by 29,740 votes. The BJP had not fielded its candidate in Silli as the AJSU was their alliance partner. But this time, both the parties are fighting on their own due to differences. Congress too had not fielded any candidate from the constituency as they have an alliance with the JMM. A total of 15 people, including four independents, contested the election from the seat. Silli is part of the Ranchi Lok Sabha constituency.