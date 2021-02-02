Akali Dal alleges attack on party chief Sukhbir Badal

The incident was reported in Jalalabad town in Fazilka district. The party demanded Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's resignation, citing complete breakdown in the law and order situation in the state.

It alleged that police-backed attackers were led by brother of a Congress legislator.

Chandigarh, Feb 2 (IANS) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has alleged its party President Sukhbir Badal was attacked on Tuesday and claimed three party workers had been injured in the firing.

Senior Superintendent of Police Harjit Singh told the media that four persons were injured but refused to reveal their identity and their political affiliation.

He said gunshots were fired, but it is yet to be known who fired and at whom.

In a statement here, SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said "it seems there was a premeditated attempt on the SAD President's life and the Jalalabad police was complicit in this crime as it allowed the attackers a free run."

"A high-level judicial inquiry should be held into this attack under the supervision of the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court as the heinous act seems to be enjoy state patronage".

Asserting that democracy was being murdered in the state with criminals ruling the roost, Cheema said the Chief Minister had lost the moral right to continue on his post.

"He should put in his papers immediately," the SAD leader asserted while accusing the Chief Minister of being directly responsible for disturbing the peace and communal harmony of the state.

Cheema said today's incident was the culmination of the prevalent jungle law in the state in which mafia members and criminals headed by Congressmen had taken over the state apparatus.

"The Chief Minister is not only helpless in front of these mafias but also seems to have directed the state police not to act against them," alleged Cheema.

The SAD leader also condemned the firing allegedly done by goons led by Congress legislator Raminder Awla's son on the occasion. He said three Akali workers had suffered bullet injuries.

Cheema said it was clear now that free and fair elections could not be held to the municipal bodies under these circumstances.

"The State Election Commission has also utterly failed to rein in rogue Congress elements. The SAD demands immediate deployment of paramilitary forces in the state saying Punjab Police could not be trusted to do its duty. The Ferozepur SSP and all other police officials complicit in this crime should also be proceeded against immediately," Cheema added.

--IANS

vg/ash