Akali Dal MP Harsimrat tests Covid-19 positive

Chandigarh, April 16 (IANS) Akali Dal MP and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday tested Covid-19 positive. Earlier, her husband Sukhbir Badal had contacted the virus.

"Dear all, I've tested positive for Covid-19 today with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and am taking all the necessary precautions," she informed in a tweet.