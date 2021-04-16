  1. Sify.com
  4. Akali Dal MP Harsimrat tests Covid-19 positive

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Apr 16th, 2021, 12:00:21hrs
Chandigarh, April 16 (IANS) Akali Dal MP and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday tested Covid-19 positive. Earlier, her husband Sukhbir Badal had contacted the virus.

"Dear all, I've tested positive for Covid-19 today with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and am taking all the necessary precautions," she informed in a tweet.

"I would request all those who came in contact with me to isolate and get themselves tested at the earliest."

Her husband, who is also a Member of Parliament, had tested positive on March 16. He was discharged from a private hospital in Gurugram on March 24.

