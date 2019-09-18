Akash Vijayvargiya's 'Khalnayak' dance video goes viral

The MLA is seen dancing on the song of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's film Khalnayak - 'Nayak nahi, khalnayak hun main'.

BJP MLA Aakash is an MLA from Indore-2 was seen dancing to the film song on PM's birthday on September 17.

Now the dance video of Akash has gone viral on social media.

According to the information available, Akash organised a fun party for children at a school in the city on the occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday, where he danced to the 'Khalnayak' song.

However, IANS does not confirm the authenticity of the video. Akash was in the news recently when he beat up a civic officer with a cricket bat here on June 26 during an anti-encroachment drive by municipal authorities. He was arrested after the incident. Akash, who later tendered apology, had received flak from the Prime Minister for his unruly behaviour. PM had said that this kind of behaviour is not acceptable.