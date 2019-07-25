Akbaruddin Owaisi recalls '15 minutes' remark, claims RSS unable to overcome it

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), stating that the party has not been able to overcome his "15 minutes" remark.

In 2013, Owaisi had said removing police for fifteen minutes would be enough to balance the Hindu-Muslim ratio.Addressing a gathering on Tuesday, Owaisi said, "People scare those who get scared easily and are scared of those who know how to scare them. Why do they (RSS) hate me? It is because they have not been able to overcome the '15 minutes' statement made by me."The AIMIM leader went on to urge those present in the gathering to unite and defeat BJP."There was a time when Deputy Mayor of Nizamabad was from AIMIM, but now BJP has a lawmaker in Nizamabad. If you do not want the AIMIM to win, it is okay, but defeat BJP," he said.Akbaruddin asserted that the BJP leader who won the Nizamabad parliamentary seat may occupy the post of Mayor.He further appealed to the Muslim community to come together and stand strong, adding that if they fail to do so, BJP may win the municipality election."I beg you to unite, Do not be afraid of each other," he said on the dais with the hem of his 'Shervani' spread out.BJP had won four seats in 2019 Lok Sabha elections out of the 17 at stake in Telangana, namely Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, and Adilabad.AIMIM, on the other hand, managed to win just one seat - Hyderabad - which went to party chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (ANI)