Akhara Parishad asks Centre to bring population law

"The Bill should be such that it should be binding on every state and there should not be an option for any state government. The Akhara Parishad appeals to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the country should have such a law which helps in maintaining the crucial balance between various communities," said the ABAP chief, who further added that the Bill should be quickly made a Law.

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 1 (IANS) Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Narendra Giri has urged the Centre to introduce a population control Bill for 'maintaining religious and social structure balance in the country'.

Talking about some clerics issuing statements in support of Taliban, the Mahant said that the government should take strict action against such leaders for supporting the Taliban.

"The city of Kandahar in Afghanistan was once ruled by a Hindu king, as is mentioned in our epic Mahabharat. However, today people of the Hindu and Sikh communities are leaving Afghanistan in fear which is a blatant example of what can happen in India if the population balance amongst the two main communities is not maintained," he explained.

He also appealed to the Muslim religious leaders to take action against people of their community who are supporting Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

"Those who support a terrorist organisation like the Taliban should be treated as traitors and arrested. How can one speak in favour of an organisation which gets open support of our enemy nation Pakistan?" he asked.

