Akhara Parishad to conduct its own probe into Mahant Giri's death

The confidential probe committee will look into all the aspects related to the matter and come out with the findings.

Prayagraj (Uttar Pardesh), Sep 23 (IANS) Even as the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to recommend a CBI probe into the mysterious death of Mahant Narendra Giri, the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) has decided to initiate an independent secret probe into the same.

ABAP general secretary, Mahant Hari Giri, said that, "The panel would submit its findings to ABAP, the apex decision-making body of the country's 13 Hindu monastic 'akharas', which would then share it with the public."

He said, "It is not the first time that a seer, associated with the math, has been murdered. It has to be probed whether these incidents are related to property of the Math and if there is someone who wants the Math to be acquired."

Mahant Hari Giri said that he had discussed the issue of the death of Narendra Giri with the prominent leaders of all the 13 akharas and the members of Niranjani Akhara, after which ABAP has decided to set up a probe into the death of the seer.

He also stated that all the 13 Akharas are in mourning with the Niranjani Akhara, to which the deceased Mahant belonged. "Once we come out of the mourning period, we will sit together and discuss the further course of action," he added.

--IANS

