Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya moves Delhi HC against 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' movie

New Delhi [India], Dec 13 (ANI): Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Koli Rajput Sangh has filed a petition before the Delhi High Court claiming that the director of a film named 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' concealed the true lineage of great warrior Tanhaji Malusare in the movie.

The matter was listed before the court today but could not be heard as the presiding judge was on leave. It will now be heard on December 19.



The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Jagapathi Babu and Sharad Kelkar in lead roles. It is slated to release on January 10. (ANI)

