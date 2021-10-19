Akhilesh announces 72-member UP executive

Lucknow, Oct 19 (IANS) Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has announced a 72-member state executive of his party.

The new executive retains Naresh Uttam Patel as state President and has three Vice Presidents - Fida Hussain Ansari, Jai Shankar Pandey, and Jagpal Das Gurjar.

Raj Narain Bind, Shyam Lal Pal, and Tilak Chand Ahirwar have been named as General Secretaries.