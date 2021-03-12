Akhilesh, Jayant to address Kisan Mahapanchayat on March 19

Lucknow, March 12 (IANS) Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and RLD Vice President Jayant Chaudhary will jointly address a Kisan Mahapanchayat at Bajna in Mathura on March 19.

This will be the first time when the two leaders will share the stage in support of farmers' agitation.

SP and RLD have been in alliance since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and though the results did not favour either of the parties, they have continued their relationship.