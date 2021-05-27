Akhilesh names cousin as Panchayat chairman candidate in Etawah

His mother Prem Lata had also been Zila Panchayat chairperson in Etawah.

Anshul is the cousin of SP president Akhilesh Yadav and son of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger brother Rajpal Yadav.

Etawah (UP), May 27 (IANS) The Samajwadi Party has declared Abhishek Yadav a.k.a Anshul, has been declared the Zila Panchayat chairman candidate from Etawah.

In 2015, Abhishek was elected Zila Panchayat chairman of Etawah unopposed.

"After Anshul won district development council (DDC) member election from Sefai ward in Etawah recently, a proposal in this connection was put forward by party workers," said SP MP Prof Ram Gopal Yadav.

There are a total 24 DDC members in Etawah who will elect the chairman of Zila Panchayat.

The seat has remained with the Yadav family since the past 20 years.

Mulayam's cousin and sitting Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav has also held this seat in the past.

"We are contacting other elected DDC members to support Abhishek," a senior office-bearer said.

In the recently concluded panchayat elections, Anshul had defeated his nearest rival, BJP-backed Avanish Yadav, with a margin of 16,254 votes.

--IANS

amita/pgh