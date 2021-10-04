Akhilesh on dharna in Lucknow, police jeep set on fire nearby

Akhilesh sat in protest on the road outside his Vikramaditya Marg residence here on Monday.

Lucknow, Oct 4 (IANS) A police jeep was set on fire near the place where Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav sat on dharna along with hundreds of his supporters after being prevented from going to Lakhimpur Kheri.

A police jeep, which was parked on the same road about 200 metres from Akhilesh's residence, was set on fire.

Earlier, Akhilesh came out of his house around 9 a.m., but was informed by the police that he would not be allowed to go to Lakhimpur Kheri.

As SP workers shouted slogans and became aggressive, Akhilesh asked them to show patience and squatted on the road.

Earlier, a large number of policemen and paramilitary forces had been deployed outside the residence of the SP leader. Barricades had been erected to prevent traffic movement.

Meanwhile, even as Akhilesh sat on dharna,

