Akhilesh, Ram Gopal, Shivpal released in Lucknow (Ld)

Lucknow, Oct 4 (IANS) Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav. Ram Gopal Yadav and their supporters have been released after almost six hours of detention in the Eco Garden in Lucknow. Shivpal Yadav was also released.

The leaders were taken into custody on Monday morning while they were on their way to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of those who died in Sunday's violence.