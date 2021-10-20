Akhilesh slams BJP for claiming credit for Kushinagar airport

Lucknow, Oct 20 (IANS) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday slammed the BJP for claiming the work of his government as its own.

"They (BJP) have not placed even a brick in the foundation but now they have come to inaugurate the work initiated by the Samajwadi Party. They have come with scissors, ribbons, garlands and sweets. BJP should remember that becoming a pilot does not make one the owner of the plane - more so if the runway you are using is on land that has been prepared by another," he tweeted in Hindi.