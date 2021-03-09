Akhilesh to address workers' training camp in the party

According to party sources, Yadav would be touring over 40 districts and covering half of the total 403 assembly constituencies before he concludes the first phase of the workers' training camps. This will be completed before the model code of conduct for panchayat elections is enforced in the state, likely around March 22.

Lucknow, March 9 (IANS) The Samajwadi Party has slipped into the poll mode and party president Akhilesh Yadav will be holding brainstorming sessions for party cadres before the crucial 2022 assembly elections.

Local workers and cadres have been invited to attend the three-day training camps which would be held indoors, and the media will be kept out.

The concluding session of these camps will be addressed by him.

SP MLC Udaiveer Singh, who has been organising the camps, said that over a dozen districts, including Kanpur, Kannauj, Jhansi, Mirzapur, have already organised these camps which have proved beneficial to the SP workers in the run-up to the assembly elections.

"The party is inviting non-political personalities such as waterman Rajendra Singh and others to address the workers to sensitise them to public and political issues," he said.

During the indoor sessions, the party workers will be required to freely interact with Akhilesh. At every training camp, workers of nearly 15 constituencies are invited, he added.

Veteran socialist leader Rajnath Sharma, who had been in jail during the Emergency, said that similar camps, named as 'socialist study classes', were organised by Ram Manohar Lohia.

Those camps were addressed by experts of the socialist ideology for introspection and planning, he said.

--IANS

amita/ash