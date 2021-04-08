Akhilesh to celebrate 'Dalit Diwali' on Ambedkar Jayanti

Lucknow, April 8 (IANS) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has said that he and his party will celebrate Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14 as 'Dalit Diwali'.

He said that 'Dalit Diwali' will be celebrated in India and abroad by Samajwadis.

In his tweet, Akhilesh said that Ambedkar had given a new light to Independent India with the Constitution.