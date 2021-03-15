Akhilesh vs Yogi in hoarding war

A hoarding has come up in the state capital on Monday morning in which there is a photograph of SP president Akhilesh Yadav on one side, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the other side.

Lucknow, March 15 (IANS) The issue of an FIR against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in Moradabad, following a scuffle with media persons on Saturday, is snowballing into a political controversy.

The hoarding at the 1090 crossing has interesting captions. Akhilesh's photograph has a caption 'Muqadame lagaye' and carries the IPC sections in which the FIR has been lodged against him.

The photograph of the chief minister is captioned 'Muqadame hataye' and has the IPC sections in cases against Yogi Adityanath that have been withdrawn.

Talking to reporters, Akhilesh said that when he returns to power, he will order an inquiry into the alleged fake encounters and custodial deaths.

"Political leaders are being implicated in fake cases. The Constitution is under attack. Central agencies are being misused to target the opposition," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav and 20 others were booked in Moradabad after some media persons were allegedly roughed up during Yadav's press conference.

--IANS

amita/dpb