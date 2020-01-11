Akhilesh won't be able to contest polls if he refuses to fill NPR form, says Sanjeev Balyan

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 11 (ANI): After former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav announced that he will not fill the National Population Register form (NPR), Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan stated that Samajwadi Party supremo will not be allowed to contest elections if he does that.

While addressing a rally in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Saharanpur, BJP leader Balyan said, "Akhilesh Yadav says he will not fill the NPR form. If you will not fill it, you will not be allowed to contest polls. This is the rule of law, (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and Yogi (Adityanath). Those who create disorder would be treated."



Akhilesh had earlier appealed to people not to fill NPR form and instead seek employment from the government.

Addressing a press conference, Yadav claimed that NPR was "against the poor and Muslim brothers" and said that BJP was" deliberately talking about Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC, and NPR to divert the attention of people.

"The BJP is deliberately talking about CAA and NPR. It takes such decisions to divide society and to benefit politically. The NPR is against the poor and Muslims of the country. I have decided that I will not fill the NPR form. Now ask the government what punishment I will face for not filling the NPR. I will appeal to people not to fill NPR," he said. (ANI)

