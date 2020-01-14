Akhilesh Yadav chides doctor on emergency duty for interrupting during his meet with accident victims

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday lashed out at a doctor on duty at a government hospital here, while meeting the patients of the recent bus accident.

In a video of the incident, Yadav is seen reprimanding a senior consultant doctor, who was on emergency duty at the hospital, for interrupting while he was talking to the patients."You are a very small officer. You cannot defend the government," Yadav was heard telling the emergency medical officer (EMO) DS Mishra."I was standing there because I am their attending officer. When the patient's family members claimed that they did not receive their cheque (compensation), I tried to clarify that they have received the cheque," Dr Mishra told reporters.He said that Akhilesh Yadav then asked him to go away even though he was on emergency duty.Yadav, also President of the Samajwadi Party (SP), was meeting the victims of the Kannauj bus accident and their families here on Monday. He had, earlier on Monday, announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the kin of people who lost their lives in the accident.As many as 20 people are feared dead after a double-decker bus carrying at least 45 passengers collided with a truck at Dewar Marg in Kannauj district here late on Friday and went up in flames.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced Rs 2 lakh each compensation for the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those grievously injured in the incident. (ANI)