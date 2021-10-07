Akhilesh Yadav leaves for Lakhimpur Kheri; slams Yogi govt over law and order

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav, on Thursday, left for Lakhimpur Kheri with a delegation of five members from Lucknow.



Before leaving the state capital, he slammed the Yogi Adityanath led UP Government over the law and order situation and expressed his hope from the fact that the Supreme Court has taken sou moto cognizance of the matter.

"Supreme Court has taken suo moto cognizance in this matter & we hope that justice will be given to affected families," said Yadav.

Slamming the UP government and reiterating Samajwadi Party's demand of an enquiry monitored by a judge, he said, "On the issue of law and order situation in the state, this government has completely failed. Justice will never be delivered under this government. Therefore, an investigation monitored by a sitting judge should be ordered for families to get justice."

Attacking Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra, SP chief said, "How can you hope that justice will be given when MoS Home himself threatens people. There is a video of him before the incident where the MoS is seen saying that you don't know who I am, what does this signify?"

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'. (ANI)