Akhilesh Yadav to visit Rampur to lend support to Azam Khan

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will embark on a three-day-visit to Rampur and Bareilly today.

His visit gains significance in the backdrop of the fact that as many as 80 cases have been registered against SP leader and Rampur MP Azam Khan.

This tour can be seen as an endeavour by the party chief to lend his support to Khan and his son, who have been embroiled in controversies from past few months.



Multiple cases have been registered against Khan, including that of land grabbing and criminal intimidation.

A case against his wife and two sons for allegedly encroaching upon government land in Rampur has also been registered.

Yadav, on September 9 while addressing a press conference in Lucknow had announced his visit to the two cities.

The former chief minister had already accused the administration of trying to prevent him from meeting party leader. However, the administration has maintained that the actions taken against Khan were in accordance with the law.

Akhilesh would be participating in the various program in Bareilly and Rampur including meeting the students and teachers of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, Rampur on Saturday.

