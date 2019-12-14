Akhilesh Yadav visits Unnao rape victim's house

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav paid a visit to the family of the Unnao victim here on Saturday and assured all support to them.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister met the deceased's family for 30 long minutes in the afternoon and condemned the incident and also assured all support to the family of the victim, who died on December 6.



After meeting with the family, Yadav targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state and said, " The way in which the crime against our daughter happened is very sad. Crime is at a peak during the BJP government."

After battling for life at New Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, the Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on the morning of December 5, died at 11:40 pm on December 6.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow to New Delhi for treatment. The woman had filed a rape case in March this year, which is under trial at a local court in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. (ANI)

