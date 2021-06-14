AKS Vijayan appointed TN govt's spl representative in Delhi

Vijayan (61) was a three-time DMK Lok Sabha member in the years 1999, 2004 and 2009.

Chennai, June 14 (IANS) AKS Vijayan, a senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and a former Member of Parliament, was appointed the Special Representative of the Tamil Nadu government in New Delhi on Monday. He will hold this office for a period of one year.

He was a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Petroleum and Natural gas, and Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Local Area Development schemes.

He hails from Sithamalli in Tiruvarur district and entered public life as a grassroot activist of the DMK.

Speaking to IANS Vijayan said, "I am thankful to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and our beloved party leader, MK Stalin, for having chosen me for the coveted post. I have all qualities in representing Tamil Nadu as a Special Representative and will perform this duty for the development of Tamil Nadu."

