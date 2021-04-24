Al-Badr terrorist held with arms in J&K

Srinagar, April 24 (IANS) The J&K police have arrested an Al-Badr terrorist from Budgam district and also recovered arms and ammunition from him, officials said on Saturday.

Police said that on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists, Budgam police along with army's 53 RR and 181Bn of the CRPF launched a joint search operation in Nagbal village of Chrar-i-Sharif.