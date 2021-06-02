Alana Panday soars temperature in bikini shoot

Alanna's latest picture in a white bikini teamed with a nude sarong and just what we need for summer style inspiration. Waves tied loosely in a ponytail finish the look.

The 25-year old has taken to social media platform, Instagram, posting several pictures of herself looking glamorous as she enjoys her time on the exotic beaches of Tulum.

Another stunning look of her from the holiday diaries was Pandey dressed in a shimmery powder blue bikini and a crochet sarong skirt in ivory hues, accesorised with q chunky cowrie shell choker.

Seems like the Pandey siblings are blessed with great figures and like to flaunt them too. The diva posted a bird's eye view snapshot while she was soaking up the sun, in an ivory bikini commenting, "No caption needed" as she tagged her boyfriend McCray in the post. Alanna's mom and fitness expert Deanne Panday posted a few comments on the post, asking if the picture was shot using a drone.



(Puja Gupta can be contacted at puja.g@ians.in)

--IANS

pg/tb/

