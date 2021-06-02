Alapan Bandyopadhyay had to brief PM, left without attending the review meeting: Sources

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): West Bengal former Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay was not present when Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached for the briefing in Paschim Medinipur on May 28 to take stock of the post-cyclonic situation and left without attending the review meeting, said official sources on Wednesday.



"West Bengal former Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay had to brief the PM and follow up. But when PM arrived at the briefing he was not present. And after being contacted by PM's entourage he came for the meeting room and left without attending the review meeting," Central government sources told ANI.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's newly appointed Chief Advisor, Bandyopadhyay was issued a show-cause notice by the central government under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 asking him to write within three days.

On Monday also, a show-cause notice was served to Alapan Bandyopadhyay for failing to report to the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) as directed by the central government.

The development took place after Banerjee along with the state chief secretary skipped the review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday aftermath of Cyclone Yaas.

Bandyopadhyay was to retire on May 31 and had earlier been given three months extension.

The Central government had on Friday issued an order to recall Bandyopadhyay, and said the placement of his services with the government has been approved. The state government was asked to relieve the officer with immediate effect and he was directed to report to North Block by May 31.

Banerjee had on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the Central government's order to recall Bandyopadhyay. Later on Monday, she said Bandyopadhyay has retired from service and will not join in Delhi and has been made Chief Advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a review meeting at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district to take stock of the post-cyclonic situation. Mamata Banerjee was supposed to attend the meeting.

However, she arrived late by 30 minutes and handed him over reports of damage caused by the impact of Cyclone Yaas. Following this, she and the state chief secretary left for her "pre-scheduled" meeting at Digha. (ANI)

