Alcohol, marijuana usage among teens analysed in new study

Washington [US], February 7 (ANI): A new research examined whether recreational marijuana legalisation in Oregon and marijuana and alcohol retail outlet density levels are associated with co-use and beliefs supportive of the use of each among teens.



The research was led by the Prevention Research Center of the Pacific Institute for Research and Evaluation. Researchers during the study used data from 11th graders who participated in the Student Wellness Survey from 2010-2018, to assess past-30-day co-use changes in counties with low, medium, and high densities of licensed marijuana and alcohol outlets.

Findings include:

1. A significant post-legalization increase in past-30-day co-use in 2016 in counties with the highest retail outlet density.

2. Significant post-legalization increases in perceived risk and parent approval of alcohol and marijuana use.

3. Legalisation and greater retail availability of both marijuana and alcohol were positively associated with co-use among teens, and beliefs favourable to alcohol and marijuana use.

Lead author, Dr Grisel Garcia-Ramirez said, "Our results suggest that adolescents living in communities with greater retail availability of recreational marijuana and alcohol may have greater indirect access to these substances through diversion, as it is illegal for them to purchase and use them. So, their primary sources are likely to be social rather than commercial." (ANI)

