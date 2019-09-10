  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. ALERT: Fabricated narrative given at UNHRC by a country which is 'epicentre of terrorism': India's top diplomat Vijay Thakur Singh

ALERT: Fabricated narrative given at UNHRC by a country which is 'epicentre of terrorism": India's top diplomat Vijay Thakur Singh

Last Updated: Tue, Sep 10, 2019 20:02 hrs

talking point on sify news

Latest Features