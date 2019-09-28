  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. ALERT: Imran Khan's threat of unleashing nuclear devastation qualifies as brinksmanship, not statesmanship: India at UNGA

ALERT: Imran Khan's threat of unleashing nuclear devastation qualifies as brinksmanship, not statesmanship: India at UNGA

Last Updated: Sat, Sep 28, 2019 08:46 hrs

--Indo-Asian News Service<p>rn/dpb</p><br>

talking point on sify news

Latest Features