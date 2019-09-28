  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. ALERT: Indians do not need anyone else to speak on their behalf, especially those who have built industry of terror from ideology of hate: India to Pak at UNGA

ALERT: Indians do not need anyone else to speak on their behalf, especially those who have built industry of terror from ideology of hate: India to Pak at UNGA

Last Updated: Sat, Sep 28, 2019 08:44 hrs

--Indo-Asian News Service<p>rn/dpb</p><br>

talking point on sify news

Latest Features