  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. ALERT: With Art. 370 gone, now Kashmiri people can directly contact Centre, says PM

ALERT: With Art. 370 gone, now Kashmiri people can directly contact Centre, says PM

Last Updated: Thu, Aug 15, 2019 08:04 hrs

<br>

talking point on sify news

Latest Features